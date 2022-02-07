Dhandhuka murder: 3 accused in police remand for 10 more days

A magisterial court in Dhandhuka of Ahmedabad Saturday sent three main accused in the Kishan Bharwad murder case to 10 more days in police remand.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), which is investigating the murder case, claimed that it is probing a list of 10 persons created by the arrested accused who had allegedly insulted Islam in the past.

Bharwad, 30, a Dhandhuka resident, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne men in the town on January 25 when he was traveling on a motorcycle. Later, police revealed the murder was carried out allegedly after an objectionable social media post by Bharwad.

So far, ATS has arrested eight accused in the case. Among them, prime accused Sabbir Chopda allegedly fired at Bharwad while Imtiyaz Pathan was riding the motorcycle with Chopda.

According to ATS, arrested cleric Maulana Mohammad Ayyub Javarawala from Jamalpur in Ahmedabad allegedly supplied the weapon to the shooter, while another arrested cleric Maulvi Qamar Gani Usmani of Tahreek Farogh e Islam (TFI) organisation arrested from Delhi had allegedly instigated the shooters.

According to a senior ATS officer, “The eight day police remand of Chopda, Pathan and cleric Javarawala ended on Saturday, after which they were presented again before the magistrate who sent them to another 10-day police remand.”

According to the remand application submitted by the ATS in the Dhandhuka court, they are currently investigating a list of 10 persons who had allegedly insulted Islam in the past.

The names on the list are BS Patel, Pankaj Arya, Pushpendra Kulshreshtha, Mahendrapal Arya, Rahul Arya, Radheshyam Acharya, Updesh Rana, Upasana Arya, Sajan Odedara and RSN Singh. The accused had also collected details about them through various social media channels.

The ATS added that after killing Bharwad, shooters Sabbir Chopda and Imtiyaz Pathan allegedly threw their cell phones into a pond and destroyed three SIM cards.

The ATS also claimed that they seized 1,000 copies of an instigating booklet published by Javarwala named “Jazba E Shahadat”, while another 3,000 copies of the said booklet are missing.

The ATS is also probing call detail records (CDR) of Sabbir Chopda and Maulana Ayyub who allegedly spoke 35 times between June 2021 and January 2022 as well as Sabbir and Usmani who spoke 10 times between June 2021 and September 2021. The ATS is also probing if the accused received any foreign fund for giving “punishment” to those who allegedly insulted Islam in India.