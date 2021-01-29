DGP tells officers to step up vigilance in ‘sensitive areas’

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia addressed senior police officers regarding security arrangements, especially in “sensitive areas”. (Representational)

According to a statement from the DGP’s office on Friday, a high-level meeting between the DGP and senior police officers was held on Thursday via video-conferencing where Bhatia asked them to ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct.

As many as seven municipal corporations will go to polls on February 21, while elections to 81 city municipalities, 31 zila panchayat, 231 taluka panchayat and two by-election seats will be held on February 28.

“Polls will be held at 351 units in Gujarat and in that regard, police officers have been asked to ensure compliance of the code of conduct. In such areas, where incidents have happened during polls in the past, special vigilance should be kept… police officials have been asked to coordinate with election officials to ensure location of the polling station and do analysis of sensitivity of the stations in order to find out how many police force and paramilitary force personnel will be required…,” the statement said.

“Police should ensure impartial compliance of code of conduct, including permission for loudspeakers and public rallies… If any violation of code of conduct is found, police must take action against offenders. Officials have been asked to set up check posts at border points, take action against those who own illegal weapons…, and crack down upon bootlegging,” it added.