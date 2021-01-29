scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

DGP tells officers to step up vigilance in ‘sensitive areas’

According to a statement from the DGP’s office on Friday, a high-level meeting between the DGP and senior police officers was held on Thursday via video-conferencing where Bhatia asked them to ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Updated: January 29, 2021 11:31:07 pm
local body polls in Gujarat, Gujarat DGP, Gujarat Police, Ashish Bhatia, DGP of Gujarat Police, security arrangements for local body poll, gujarat news, indian expressAhead of the local body polls in Gujarat, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia addressed senior police officers regarding security arrangements, especially in “sensitive areas”. (Representational)

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia addressed senior police officers regarding security arrangements, especially in “sensitive areas”.

According to a statement from the DGP’s office on Friday, a high-level meeting between the DGP and senior police officers was held on Thursday via video-conferencing where Bhatia asked them to ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct.

As many as seven municipal corporations will go to polls on February 21, while elections to 81 city municipalities, 31 zila panchayat, 231 taluka panchayat and two by-election seats will be held on February 28.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Polls will be held at 351 units in Gujarat and in that regard, police officers have been asked to ensure compliance of the code of conduct. In such areas, where incidents have happened during polls in the past, special vigilance should be kept… police officials have been asked to coordinate with election officials to ensure location of the polling station and do analysis of sensitivity of the stations in order to find out how many police force and paramilitary force personnel will be required…,” the statement said.

“Police should ensure impartial compliance of code of conduct, including permission for loudspeakers and public rallies… If any violation of code of conduct is found, police must take action against offenders. Officials have been asked to set up check posts at border points, take action against those who own illegal weapons…, and crack down upon bootlegging,” it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement