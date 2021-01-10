Gujarat: DGP takes stock of police bandobast ahead of Uttarayan

A recent notification issued by the state government had prohibited flying kites at public places, roads and streets, and large gatherings during the festival. (Express Archives)

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia Sunday took stock of the police arrangements ahead of Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti festival, observed on January 14, to ensure strict adherence to social-distancing norms and the guidelines announced by the state government.

A recent notification issued by the state government had prohibited flying kites at public places, roads and streets, and large gatherings during the festival.

Bhatia held a video conference with the police heads of all districts and commissionerates across Gujarat, a statement issued by the DGP’s office said. “Police officials have been asked to ensure that no crowd assembles at any public place for the festival and to contact (residential) societies and shopping complexes’ management to make them understand the protocol. Moreover, police will also keep a check on attempts to spread animosity in the society through inflammatory writings on the kites and sale/purchase of Chinese or glass-coated manjha (thread),” the statement read.

On Saturday, five persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling Rs 5.3 lakh worth Chinese manjha at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha, police said.

“The accused were trying to smuggle over 1,000 reels of Chinese manjha packed in 15 boxes. It was being smuggled in a pick-up truck along with food items. The vehicle was stopped near ST stand at Himmatnagar on Saturday. We have booked the accused under IPC section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant,” a police official at Himmatnagar said.