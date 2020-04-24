DGP Jha gets extension of three months

Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha. (File) Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha. (File)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given a three-month extension to Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha who was due to retire by end of this month, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notification order issued on Thursday by the Secretariat of The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, Jha, who turned 60 on April 4, has been granted an extension of three months beyond his superannuation.

The notification order issued by Smita Sarangi, deputy secretary to the Government of India, states, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Shivanand Jha (GJ 1983) for a period of three months beyond his superannuation i.e., 30/04/2020 in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of the All India Service (DCRB) Rule, 1958, in public interest.”

An IPS officer of Gujarat cadre batch 1983, Jha was appointed Gujarat DGP on March 1, 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd