DGP Bhatia lauds special public prosecutors, recalls how police cracked the case

After a special court in Ahmedabad convicted 49 people for their role in the serial blasts case of Ahmedabad in 2008, Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia Tuesday lauded the special public prosecutors in the case for their efficient role.

DGP Bhatia was the Joint Commissioner of Police in Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) when the blasts took place and was one of the key officials handling the investigation of the case.

Bhatia held a press conference in Gandhinagar on Tuesday evening wherein he said, “Bombs were placed in 23 places in Ahmedabad and 29 places in Surat. The bombs’ integrated circuits were different in Surat so they couldn’t be detonated and no injury or loss to life occurred over there… At that time, I was the JCP Crime Branch in Ahmedabad City police and Abhay Chudasma was the then deputy commissioner of police.”

“An offence was lodged and the investigation was started by us immediately. The state government had made a special police team in which the investigating officers were Rajendra Asari, Usha Rada, Mayur Chavda, and others working under Abhay Chudasma,” he said.

“ The case was cracked before August 15 in 2008 and in total 11 persons were arrested initially. The bombs were mostly placed in the east part of the city and the accused had kept a house on rent in the Vatva area where the planning of the bombing took place. On July 25, a day before the blasts, the accused left the rented house in Vatva. Before the bombings, the accused had set up a camp in Waghamon in Kerala and Halol of Gujarat.”

The DGP further said that the bombs consisted of gelatin sticks with timers and were shaped in the form of a boat.

“Bombs were placed in cars stolen from Pune and Mumbai and were placed especially at the Civil Hospital and LG Hospital in Maninagar. Gas cylinders were also kept in the cars. Ball bearings were also kept in the improvised bombs,” he said.

“On August 15, 11 people were held and in investigation, expose of similar bombing incidents in Bangalore, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Varanasi by the accused group since 2005 was done. We received coordination with Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh Mumbai, and Karnataka Police and remaining wanted accused in the case were also arrested,” the DGP further said.