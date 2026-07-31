Months-long legal battle ends with BJP setback in Gujarat’s Devgadh Baria bypoll

The results marked a significant reversal for the BJP, which had secured a majority in the Devgadh Baria Municipality in 2025. (File Photo)

After months of courtroom battles, defections, and political infighting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback in the high-stakes by-election for six vacant seats in the Devgadh Baria Municipality in Gujarat’s Dahod district, with voters delivering a fractured verdict that has reshaped the civic body’s political equations.

The bypoll, held on July 28 after the Gujarat High Court cleared the way for polling in all six seats, saw the BJP manage only two seats, while both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won two seats each.

The results, declared on Thursday evening, marked a significant reversal for the BJP, which had secured a majority in the Devgadh Baria municipality in February 2025 but failed to consolidate its position through the crucial by-election.