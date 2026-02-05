81 detained for ‘consuming liquor’ at party near Ahmedabad in ‘dry’ Gujarat

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ahmedabad Rural Police on Thursday said it had detained 81 persons including 43 men and 38 women for allegedly consuming liquor during a party at a villa on the outskirts of Ahmedabad and seized alcohol bottles, hookahs, cars and mobile phones collectively valued at Rs 2.3 crore.
The action was taken following a raid conducted at the marriage anniversary party held at the private villa shortly after Wednesday midnight, they said.
A statement issued by SP Om Prakash Jat said, “Amit Gopilal Pacheriwal, 49, resident of Marine Drive, Mumbai, organised a party at Safal Nirvana Greens on the outskirts of Goraj village to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his brother-in-law Adarsh Agarwal. He invited his friend Ravi Gorakhpuria’s female and male friends at Plot No. 200 of Safal Nirvana Greens and brought a quantity of imported foreign liquor. And without any pass or permit, they hosted a party.”
“Sealed bottles of foreign liquor of different brands (8), half-filled liquor bottles (7), and empty bottles of foreign liquor of different brands (3), 70 glasses, 10 hookahs with rubber pipes, 8 packets of hookah flavors, 33 plastic containers of hookah flavors, 74 mobile phones, 22 cars, were found and seized during the search,” the statement said, adding that the total seizure amounted to Rs 2.91 crore.
The accused persons were booked at Sanand police station under Sections 65(A)(A), 116(B), 66(1)(B), 75(A), 85(1)(3), 81, 84, and 86 of the Prohibition Act.
Manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited in Gujarat.
However, the government made an exemption for Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City in 2023, a global finance centre in Gandhinagar, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol in the central business district with some conditions. In December last year, the state government further eased the rules in the GIFT City. As per changes made to alcohol rules at the hub, any person from outside Gujarat or India can now consume liquor at designated hotels or restaurants in GIFT City by showing a photo ID card.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Zeenat Aman, the legendary Bollywood actress, has become popular among Gen Z on Instagram. Her posts reflect on her past roles and address problematic themes in Hindi cinema, highlighting the importance of consent and mutual respect in relationships. She acknowledges her own role in perpetuating toxic ideas and her growth adds to her legacy as a diva.