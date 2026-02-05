81 detained for ‘consuming liquor’ at party near Ahmedabad in ‘dry’ Gujarat

The Ahmedabad Rural Police on Thursday said it had detained 81 persons including 43 men and 38 women for allegedly consuming liquor during a party at a villa on the outskirts of Ahmedabad and seized alcohol bottles, hookahs, cars and mobile phones collectively valued at Rs 2.3 crore.

The action was taken following a raid conducted at the marriage anniversary party held at the private villa shortly after Wednesday midnight, they said.

A statement issued by SP Om Prakash Jat said, “Amit Gopilal Pacheriwal, 49, resident of Marine Drive, Mumbai, organised a party at Safal Nirvana Greens on the outskirts of Goraj village to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his brother-in-law Adarsh Agarwal. He invited his friend Ravi Gorakhpuria’s female and male friends at Plot No. 200 of Safal Nirvana Greens and brought a quantity of imported foreign liquor. And without any pass or permit, they hosted a party.”