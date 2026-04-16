Detained in Bhuj for two years, Pakistani man who crossed border dies of Tuberculosis
The deceased, whose identity remained unknown in life and, now, even in death, was said to be hearing- and speech-impaired, leaving authorities not able to communicate with him throughout his detention.
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 10:00 AM IST
The deceased, whose identity remained unknown in life and, now, even in death, was said to be hearing- and speech-impaired, leaving authorities not able to communicate with him throughout his detention. (Representational image/File photo)
A 31-year-old man who had illegally crossed into India from Pakistan through the international border in Gujarat has died due to undiagnosed tuberculosis (TB) after over two years of detention at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Bhuj, Kutch, officials said on Wednesday.
The deceased, whose identity remained unknown in life and, now, even in death, was said to be hearing- and speech-impaired, leaving authorities not able to communicate with him throughout his detention. The Kutch (West) police, which administers the JIC, only learnt of his approximate age by way of medical age estimation, which requires tests for skeletal age and dental age estimation, as established in law, to be carried out.
SP Vikas Sunda of Kutch (West) told the Indian Express: “The individual was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) on January 16, 2024, while attempting to cross the border from Pakistan. They handed him over to the Dayapar police station, where a diary note was made. He had been detained at JIC, Bhuj, since.”
All illegal immigrants or infiltrators caught at the border are, if not booked for any other crimes on Indian soil, detained at one of two JICs in Gujarat, one at Bhuj and the other at Ahmedabad.
The cause of death, said SP Sunda, was tuberculosis. Notably, the young man had never been under treatment and, in fact, had never even been diagnosed with the disease in the two years he was detained at the Joint Interrogation Centre.
Last week, he fell sick, after which officials called for a government doctor who suggested that he be transferred to a hospital for treatment. The man was admitted to GK General Hospital in Bhuj where he died on April 12, confirmed SP Sunda. His body was moved to a morgue even as officials awaited further legal processes.
Following the death of the detainee, the Kutch (West) Police have written to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi through the Ministry of Home Affairs with his photograph, description and details of his apprehension and detention. They were still awaiting a reply as of April 15, said SP Vikas Sunda.
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The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in such cases, said the officer, are that if the body is claimed, it is handed over to the respective nation, and if not, the police carry out the final rites.
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More