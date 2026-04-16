Detained in Bhuj for two years, Pakistani man who crossed border dies of Tuberculosis

The deceased, whose identity remained unknown in life and, now, even in death, was said to be hearing- and speech-impaired, leaving authorities not able to communicate with him throughout his detention. (Representational image/File photo)

A 31-year-old man who had illegally crossed into India from Pakistan through the international border in Gujarat has died due to undiagnosed tuberculosis (TB) after over two years of detention at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) in Bhuj, Kutch, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased, whose identity remained unknown in life and, now, even in death, was said to be hearing- and speech-impaired, leaving authorities not able to communicate with him throughout his detention. The Kutch (West) police, which administers the JIC, only learnt of his approximate age by way of medical age estimation, which requires tests for skeletal age and dental age estimation, as established in law, to be carried out.