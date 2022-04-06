Despite mistakes by elected leaders people voted for BJP due to Modi: Paatil

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Tuesday said that people voted for the BJP in spite of the mistakes committed by its elected representatives only because “they want to make (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi win”.

Paatil addressing BJP workers in Surat ahead of the celebration of the party’s 42nd foundation day on Wednesday.

Referring to the victories of BJP in bypolls, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the recent local body elections, Paatil said, “We elected representatives make mistakes time and again but people forget these mistakes and vote for us because they want to make Narendra Modi win. Voters vote looking at Modi, not at you and me. He is an ideal for them. So I appeal to all the elected representatives that let us resolve not to err a second time,” said Paatil.

Paatil’s address was beamed across Gujarat where BJP leaders were presiding over their respective meetings, said, “Governments came and governments got changed and new ministers came. Whenever I meet elected representatives I say one thing that no worker should be insulted. Do not let any BJP worker get insulted (apman). BJP workers will come with small or big work. You have to give priority to them. BJP workers work without any expectations for the elected representatives. If they come to your office with work for people, give them a hearing, get their work done and they should be satisfied. You are sitting in the government, it is your duty to resolve their issues. Right from the CM, ministers, MLAs, corporators or other elected representatives have been respecting workers. I have not received any complaint against them. This satisfaction is their right…”

Replying to to Paatil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, whose address was beamed from a party meeting in Ahmedabad, said, “Paatil saheb said workers should not be insulted. Karyakartaon ni apman nathi a toh karyakartaon ni vat padvani sarkar chhe. (This is not a government that will insult party workers. This is a government where the workers can wield influence). Everyone knows that workers are important for government. Workers come to Gandhinagar with people’s work… It is the government’s responsibility to allow workers to wield influence. Government knows that it makes big schemes but due to workers we are able to resolve solve small-small issues in its implementation”.

Further, attributing the victory of candidates to Modi, Paatil said, “Your victory is only because of hard work of BJP’s primary and active members, page committee members who seek votes for you visiting house after house and take responsibility of taking voters to the ballot box. You should not have an ego that you have won due to your work, popularity, caste or money. There is only one reason for victory and that is only because of Modi and the second due to the force of workers.”

On the upcoming elections, Paatil said, “Many workers meet me and say do the election right now, they are ready for the elections. Election is to be decided by the election commission, it is their authority but BJP workers are ready all the time. Keeping urban local bodies result in mind we will get the same results in Vidhan Sabha too”.

Identity cards stating ‘sakriya karyakar’ (active worker) were given away to 1.29 lakh active members of the party ahead of the foundation day.

Paatil said that each 1.29 lakh active member has to register 25 members. “This makes a total of 32,27,250 members through active members in Gujarat and 1.14 crore membership through missed calls as direct members and 60 lakh page committee members”, said Paatil.

Directing these active members to contact these 25 members within a week, Paatil said, “Active members have to contact and meet these 25 members within a week. Submit this data to the state IT cell convenor Nikhil Bhatt. The entire data will be saved with names, address and mobile numbers which you can get from Nikhil Bhatt if you do not have this data.”

About the upcoming projects of state government, C R Paatil said, “The state finance minister had approved the proposal for a pipeline which will go directly into the deep sea for the disposal of effluent water from the industries between Vapi to Ambaji. The project costs Rs 5,000 crore which the state chief minister has approved.”

Paatil further stated that the chief minister had also allotted Rs. 30 crore each for the closed sugar factories in Ukai and Kodinar.

“We hope that both closed sugarcane factories will start functioning from this year Diwali onwards. The tribal farmers in Tapi district growing sugarcane were not getting sufficient rates and once Ukai Sugar factory starts operational, they will get Rs. 2,800 per ton. The farmers producing cotton were earlier getting Rs 1,200 and now it is Rs 2,200…”

About malnourished children in the state, Paatil said, “there are 13 lakh such malnourished children in Gujarat, and we have seen that BJP leaders and workers have adopted children in the taluka and district level. We are sure that work will be done in this direction and in next six months not a single child will remain malnourished in the state.”

About saffron cap, Paatil said, “The saffron cap was launched by the prime minister. Today in the Parliamentary meeting, we have distributed saffron skull cap to the elected MP. Such skull caps had been distributed to the elected leaders of BJP in Gujarat and party workers. I appeal to you to wear it when you go out in any public meeting. Tomorrow Modi will virtually address the people, I appeal to you to wear this skull cap and remain present at the centres… “