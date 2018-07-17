Despite heavy rain, no change in PM Modi’s schedule: CM Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said that despite heavy rains in many regions of the state there has been no change in the itinerary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Saurashtra region on July 20.

“As of now there is no change in PM’s programme. We will take a call in the next 48 hours,” said Rupani after his visit to the Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar on Monday. Modi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and Junagadh later this week.

“Six to seven districts in the state have received heavy rains and for the next five days there is a heavy rain warning,” the CM said.

Valsad, Navsari, Dang in South Gujarat and Junagadh, Amreli, Gir-Somnath in Saurashtra have witnessed isolated flooding.

