Ahmedabad: Despite Covid, Amul Group’s turnover crosses Rs 53,000

While consumer pack business of Amul Federation grew by 8.1 per cent during this period, bulk dairy commodities as well as sales to restaurants and hotels witnessed a decline. (File photo)

Despite poor demand for milk and milk products from hotels and restaurants —that barely functioned due to the Covid-19 restrictions in 2020-21 — the Amul Group’s turnover grew by two per cent to over Rs 53,000 crore.

During last financial year, milk procurement of all member unions under Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation grew by 14 per cent, as the cooperatives handled 35-40 lakh litres of additional milk every day during the pandemic.

“Since out-of-home consumption in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and catering segments was significantly impacted during the Covid pandemic, we focused our attention on enhancing in-home consumption of our products. We redesigned our marketing campaigns to educate and inform consumers about using our range of products to try our restaurant-style dishes at home. Impressive growth in sales of our consumers products in household segment, helped us overcome the impact on demand from Institutional segment,” said RS Sodhi, Managing Director of GCMMF Tuesday.

While consumer pack business of Amul Federation grew by 8.1 per cent during this period, bulk dairy commodities as well as sales to restaurants and hotels witnessed a decline.

According to Shamal Patel, Chairman of GCMMF, the high remuneration for milk has sustained the interest of farmers in Gujarat in dairying.

“Over the last eleven years our milk procurement has witnessed a phenomenal increase of 171%. This enormous growth was a result of the high-milk procurement price paid to our farmer-members which has increased by 136% in this period. The highly remunerative price has helped us retain the farmers’ interest in milk production,” Patel said.

He also thanked the Gujarat government for the special Covid financial support of Rs 50 per Kilogram, extended to the dairy cooperatives in Gujarat to export skimmed milk powder. “This will protect our dairy producers and farmers from international fluctuations in the SMP prices and assure them remunerative returns”, he added.