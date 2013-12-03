Despite court orders,consumers not getting cheap CNG in Gujarat

Despite the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court orders to the Centre to provide CNG under the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) to Gujarat from December 1,consumers are not getting CNG and PNG at lower price due to differences over selection of gas delivery point. State Energy Minister Saurabh Patel has alleged that the Gas Authority of India (GAIL) has not fairly followed the SCs order to deliver CNG at the same rate as other states.

Though the Supreme Court clearly ordered the Centre to provide cheaper CNG from November 30,GAIL issued gas sales contract on November 29. Moreover,Hazira-Suvali has been picked up as the delivery point. It is technically not feasible to receive gas from these two points as the gas supply pressure is as low as 35 to 45 bars at these points,said Patel.

Patel said that since the Gujarat State Petroleum Limiteds high pressure gas grid is not connected with the network of Hazira-Suvali,it is impossible to receive gas from there. In such a case,if GAIL fixes Dahej in Bharuch as the delivery point,the gas delivery would be easier due to pipeline network connection between Petronet LNG terminal at Dahej and GSPL.

If GAIL makes Dahej as the delivery point as it is demanded by Gujarat,the state government is determined to provide cheaper gas immediately,said Patel. He alleged that Central government and GAIL knew that if the gas is supplied from Hazira-Suvali point,people would get it at low pressure and it would eventually prove costlier to the people. For Gujarat,it is not feasible to provide gas from these points.

The Centre has compelled the people of Gujarat to buy expensive CNG in the situation of heavy price rise. The Centre should immediately follow the apex courts order and provide gas to Gujarat at cheaper rates, he demanded.

He said the Gujarat High Court,in July 2012,directed the UPA government to provide CNG to the state at the rates of Delhi and Mumbai. But the Centre challenged the order in Supreme Court. The apex court also took side of the legitimate demand of the people of Gujarat and ordered the Centre to provide cheaper CNG to Gujarat from Nov 30,2013, he said.

