Despite 50 per cent of yard lying idle, Sonowal says State plans to double Alang ship-breaking capacity

Even as the ship recycling industry body claimed that the Alang ship-breaking yard was not being utilised to full capacity, Union Minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarabananda Sonowal said Gujarat government was planning to double the ship-breaking capacity at Alang to 10 million metric tonne per annum (MMPTA). This is when over 50 per cent of the current 4.5 MMPTA capacity of the Alang yard, that could break up to 400-500 ships, is lying idle.

“Shipbreaking units at Alang produce 3.5 million tonnes of steel by recycling nearly 200 ships each year. The industry provides employment to 15,000 persons directly and to 1.5 lakh persons indirectly. With the proposed expansion plan of doubling the capacity of yards, the employment opportunity will also get doubled, bringing more economic prosperity in the entire region,” said Sonowal.

Sonowal was addressing a conference on “Green Ship Recycling and Vehicle Scrapping” at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Though the minister painted a rosy picture, figures from the Gujarat Maritime Board show that Alang shipbreaking yard in Bhavnagar district has been passing through a lean phase.

While the yard — with a current capacity to dismantle 4.5 MMPTA of vessels —-attracted 187 ships for recycling in 2020-21, the numbers improved slightly in 2021-22, when 209 ships were beached on Alang’s shores. However, these numbers are a far cry from the 415 ships it dismantled in 2011-12.

The dipping fortunes of Alang since the last decade was highlighted at the event by Haresh Parmar, secretary, Ship Recycling Industries Association (SRIA) when he pointed out that “40 per cent of the plots at Alang were not working.”

Parmar, who is himself a ship-breaker at Alang, appealed to the Central government and the Gujarat government to help ship breakers get access to ships from the European Union (EU) which do not permit ageing vessels to be sent to countries like India due to environmental concerns at ship-breaking facilities.

There are a total of 151 plots at Alang where ageing ships arrive to be broken. Of these only 130 plots have been leased out.

The Director General of Shipping, Amitabh Kumar, said 114 shipbreaking yards or plots at Alang were certified to be compliant with HongKong Convention and many have upgraded themselves to suit EU requirements and were awaiting to be included in the EU list of approved shipbreaking yards.

“The extra compliance burden on ship recycling facilities has disturbed the level playing field to the disadvantage of Indian ship recyclers,” Kumar said without naming shipbreaking yards in Bangladesh and Pakistan who are not signatories to the HongKong Convention.

Ship-breakers in these neighbouring countries quote cheaper prices for ageing ships compared to their Indian compatriots.

“EU owned or flagged vessels comprise nearly 40 per cent of the world fleet by value… India has been expressing its keenness in undertaking ship recycling of these vessels that have reached the end of their life. However, the Basel Ban amendment which restricts transfer of ships for recycling from OECD countries to non-OECD countries has become an impediment,” Kumar said.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a group of 38 countries which was initially created to rebuild Europe after World War II.

“We have proposed a bilateral agreement between EU and India under Article 11 of Basel Convention to allow European vessels to come to India for recycling. We feel that an early resolution of this issue by the EU will be beneficial for both European ship owners and the Indian ship-breaking yards,” the official added.