Deserted in Ahmedabad as child, Jharkhand woman on way home

Ten years after police found her deserted on the streets of Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, a 22-year-old woman is finally on her way to meet her family in Jharkhand.

According to police, Rekhaben alias Usha, a native of Seraikela Kharsawan in Jharkhand, was found by a police team on the road in Bapunagar when she was 12 years old in 2012. Police said the child was in a state of mental shock then and was unable to identify herself or her family. She was then taken to Mahipatram Rupram Ashram in Kagdapith area of Ahmedabad where she was counselled for around four years.

Ten years later, volunteers of the ashram were able to identify the family of Rekha alias Usha in Seraikela Kharsawan in Jharkhand. The Ahmedabad City police decided to accompany Rekha to her home in Jharkhand.

In a press conference on Saturday evening, AM Muniya, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 6, said, “When the child was found by a team of Bapunagar police station in 2012, she was unable to speak Hindi or Gujarati but knew a local dialect of Jharkhand. Due to mental shock, she was not able to converse much and was counselled by the volunteers at the ashram…”

The DCP added that after she started conversing in Hindi and Gujarati later, Rekha was able to give hints about her home. “Volunteers at the ashram cross-checked with local leaders and police in Seraikela district to establish contact with her family. Her parents are no more and her elder sister Ashaben resides in Seraikela. After she showed interest in having Rekha back, we decided to take her home. A SHE team attached to Kagdapith police station left by Howrah Express to Jharkhand on Saturday night with Rekha and ashram workers,” said Muniya.