Deputy SP booked for sodomy, abetting suicide of trainee sub-Inspector

A day after the Director General of Police Shivanand Jha transferred the probe into the alleged suicide of a trainee sub-inspector to the Detection of Crime Branch, the DCB on Thursday booked a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for allegedly sodomising the sub-inspector, who allegedly shot himself due to the harassment.

The FIR has come in the wake of the refusal of the sub-inspector’s family to cremate his body.

According to officials, the FIR against DSP NP Patel was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Satyendra Singh Thakur, the father of the sub-inspector Devendra Singh Rathod (35).

Rathod had allegedly shot himself on Sunday at his Sola residence.

Following the alleged suicide, a case of accidental death was registered on December 31. However, Rathod’s family had accused the Sola police of not conducting the investigation properly.

“Even though investigations could have been carried out on the basis of accidental death FIR, we thought it fit to file the FIR on the basis of the complaint registered by Rathod’s family,” an officer at the Crime Branch said.

Rathod’s family, since Sunday, have been demanding that DSP Patel, who was posted at Gujarat Police Academy in Gandhinagar, be arrested immediately. They alleged that it was due to the increasing advances of Patel that reportedly led Rathod into depression and ultimately he killed himself.

Thakur, in his complaint, said that Rathod’s wife “knew about sexual and mental harassment meted out to his son”. He has also said that Rathod left a purported five-page suicide note, of which, he claimed the police have revealed only three pages.

In the note, Rathod has said that he was ending his life due to harassment by Patel. According to his father, Rathod was supposed to get a posting by the fist week of this month.

Patel has been booked under IPC Section 377(Unnatural offences) and IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), among other charges.

As per the statements of Rathod’s family, he missed the first shot, which they heard. However, before they could do anything, they heard the second shot, officials said. The DCB is yet to ascertain these claims.