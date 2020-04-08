Deputy sarpanch assaulted for allowing woman who tested negative to stay in village

Karshan’s son Anil Chaudhary took him to the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable. Karshan’s son Anil Chaudhary took him to the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

A deputy sarpanch of a Surat village was beaten up allegedly by two villagers Wednesday for allowing a woman, who had taken a test for COVID-19 and was found negative, to stay in the village.

The deputy sarpanch of Bhatkai village, Karshan Chaudhary (45), is admitted at Sardar Smarak hospital in Bardoli with mutiple fractures. Police registered a case under IPC sections 325, 144 against both the accused, identified as Sunil Chaudhary and Mahesh Chaudhary.

Saraswati chaudhary (30), from Bhatkai village, was suffering from cough and cold, following which she took a test at the New Civil Hospital in Surat. Later, she was tested negative.

On Tuesday evening, Saraswati and her husband Sukha went to Karshan’s house and showed the lab reports. Karshan later allowed them to stay in their house.

On Wednesday morning, Karshan, had gone to give milk at Mandvi Milk Co-operative Society, on the outskirts of the village.

Sunil Chaudhary and Mahesh Chaudhary, who were present there, had an argument with Karshan over allowing the woman to stay in the village, police said.

They told Karshan that if any other person is infected by her, then he would be responsible. The deputy sarpanch tried to explain to them but they allegedly assaulted him, police said.

Karshan’s son Anil Chaudhary took him to the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Anil also lodged a complaint against Sunil and Mahesh.

Mandvi Sub-Inspector Parthipuri Naryanpuri said, “Some villagers were unhappy with the deputy sarpanch’s decision to allow the woman to stay in the village. The two youths attacked him in the morning. Both the accused are absconding.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd