Deputy mamlatdar, arrested for accepting bribe, in 2-day remand

A deputy mamlatdar who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has been remanded to two days by the Gandhinagar Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court Wednesday.

According to ACB investigating officer DA Chaudhary, “The complainant had applied at the mamlatdar office for the registration of inheritance of a land in Lakroda village of Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar. Deputy mamlatdar Girishkumar Govindlal Pandya approached the complainant and promised him to get his work done for Rs 50,000. On Tuesday, when the complainant went to pay the installment, the deputy mamlatdar was caught red-handed and was arrested.