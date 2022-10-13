scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Deputy mamlatdar, arrested for accepting bribe, in 2-day remand

Deputy mamlatdar Girishkumar Govindlal Pandya approached the complainant and promised him to get his work done for Rs 50,000. On Tuesday, when the complainant went to pay the installment, the deputy mamlatdar was caught red-handed and was arrested.

Gandhinagar Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Deputy mamlatdar arrested, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to ACB investigating officer DA Chaudhary, “The complainant had applied at the mamlatdar office for the registration of inheritance of a land in Lakroda village of Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar."

A deputy mamlatdar who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has been remanded to two days by the Gandhinagar Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court Wednesday.

More from Ahmedabad

According to ACB investigating officer DA Chaudhary, “The complainant had applied at the mamlatdar office for the registration of inheritance of a land in Lakroda village of Mansa taluka in Gandhinagar. Deputy mamlatdar Girishkumar Govindlal Pandya approached the complainant and promised him to get his work done for Rs 50,000. On Tuesday, when the complainant went to pay the installment, the deputy mamlatdar was caught red-handed and was arrested.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 04:31:22 am
Next Story

Kolkata Police top cop: There is ‘complete normalcy’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement