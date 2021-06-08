Deputy CM Nitin Patel: Pleased with Centre’s vaccine policy

Deputy chief minister and health minister Nitin Patel said Gujarat has been spending Rs 350 per dose of vaccine and will have to budget for 3.05 crore youth. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on vaccine policy, wherein the Centre will procure vaccines for the 18-44 years’ group, Patel said he was “pleased” with the decision adding that states would no longer have to spend on vaccine procurement.

“Gujarat has nearly a population of 3.05 crore in the 18-44 years’ group. Considering one dose costs Rs 350, two dose would cost Rs 700… Gujarat would have had to spend from its budget for protecting all 3.05 crore youth… until now Gujarat has been spending from the government budget and we were going to do so. But the Prime Minister’s big decision will help states financially as well as protect citizens with the vaccine. Now no state will have to spend for vaccine,” Patel said Monday.

The Chief Minister’s office too issued a statement on Twitter, welcoming the “landmark decision” of free Covid-19 vaccination to all above 18 years in the country and also hailed the PM for extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana up to Diwali “ensuring free rations to 80 crore people.”

Since the drive began, 43.26 lakh have been fully vaccinated in Gujarat which is less than 10 per cent of the state’s population estimated at six crore. The state government opened vaccination for 18-44 years across all districts on Friday and has so far covered over 26.62 lakh with the first dose. 1.43 crore first doses have been administered in the state in all.

Gujarat on Monday reported 778 new cases and 11 deaths. With less than 65,000 tests conducted throughout the day, the overall test positivity rate of the state hovers at a little over one percent at present.