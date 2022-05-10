‘Depleted’ Cong huddles all MLAs for Rahul Gandhi’s meet in Dahod today

Amid factionalism, infighting and constant defection, the Gujarat Congress has huddled its 64 remaining MLAs in Dahod to welcome senior leader Rahul Gandhi who will be on a day-long visit to the state Tuesday.

Gandhi will address the “Adivasi Satyagraha Rally” around 11 am Tuesday at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College Ground in Dahod and then chair a meeting with all Congress MLAs at Swami Vivekanand Sankul in Govind Nagar of Dahod at 1:30 pm.

Later, he will also interact with tribal community leaders ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

Gandhi’s visit comes at a time when the party is plagued by factionalism, infighting and constant defection of leaders to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

On Monday, Congress leader Shweta Brahmbhatt, who contested on the party ticket from Maninagar during the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, resigned from the party and joined the BJP. An investment banker by profession, 38-year-old Brahmbhatt posted her resignation letter on Facebook Monday wherein she stated that she was quitting the Congress due to “groupism” and “lack of vision”.

Brahmbhatt had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month when he was in Gujarat.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi termed Brahbhatt’s resignation as “pure opportunism”. “It is pure opportunism that you ditch the party that has given you a ticket from Maninagar seat and supported your business. I think it is good that these people have left the party,” said Doshi.

A few days ago, Tribal MLA Ashwin Kotwal had also resigned from the party and switched to the saffron party, taking the Congress MLAs tally to 64.

Between 2017 and 2022, the Gujarat Congress has seen its MLA tally deplete from 77 to 64.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel removed his official designation from his Twitter bio and accused the state leadership of sabotaging his political career.

The Gujarat Congress has camped its MLAs and senior leaders in Dahod to welcome Gandhi to avoid any further embarrassment. “Majority of our MLAs have already arrived in Dahod. Only five MLAs are currently out of station. They will be here by late Monday night. Our priority is to show full attendance at Dahod and make it a big event. Congress has been working hard in Tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargam and organised atleast 10,000 Chaupals. To make this event successful, Raghu Sharma our AICC in-charge of Gujarat, Jagdish Thakor, our state president, Sukhram Rathva our leader of opposition and other senior leaders have been working for the past five days,” said Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress spokesperson.

The Indian Express also reached out to Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel who said he will be attending the Dahod meet of Gandhi. When asked if Gandhi will interact with Patel, he said: “We will see if we can get some time to talk.”

Gandhi’s visit comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to a tribal meet in Dahod on April 20 when he announced a Rs 20,000-crore railway workshop to be set up for electric locomotive engines.