Gujarat: Dentist gets life term for murder of her brother and his daughter

A sessions court in Patan on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old dentist to life imprisonment until death for murdering her brother and his 14-month-old daughter with “datura” (thornapples) and potassium cyanide in 2019.

The verdict pronounced by additional sessions judge Ashwinkumar Keshavlal Shah noted that the accused Kinnariben Patel committed the murder with “preplanning” where she “slow poisoned Jigar (her brother) with datura in glucose water for six to eight months”.

The court noted that Jigar took treatment in several hospitals and “she had no mercy” seeing the deteriorating condition of her own brother, and ultimately killed him with potassium cyanide.

“After Jigar’s death, the accused had no remorse, and was happily laughing, singing, gambling,” the court observed. After Jigar’s death, the accused also poisoned his wife Bhumi by serving thornapples-mixed water five to six times. Less than a month after Jigar’s death, she poisoned and killed his daughter Mahi with cyanide, the court said.

“After Mahi’s death, Bhumi’s father took Bhumi… home… had she not been taken, she too may not have been alive,” the court noted in its verdict, adding that the case, however, does not qualify as the “rarest of rare” case.

The prosecution did not seek capital punishment for her though it argued that it was a “rarest of the rare” as mitigating factors noted that the accused is a woman with no criminal history and is a dentist by qualification.

Bhumi sought Rs 1 crore as compensation for losing her husband and daughter and in this regard the court instructed the district legal services authority of Patan to pay appropriate amount under the Victim Compensation Scheme as she has “lost everything”.

The court relied on the accused confessing to the crime in a video recording where she outlined how she killed her brother and niece, why she killed them, along with FSL and medical records and held that the accused’s guilt with respect to IPC section 302 for murder “is proven beyond reasonable doubt”.

Jigar died on May 5, 2019, soon after being slipped a potassium cyanide pill by Kinnariben. Jigar was seriously ill prior to the day, suspected due to the datura-mixed glucose water as he was not diagnosed with any other ailment.

No postmortem was conducted after Jigar’s death and the death certificate classified it as due to “cardiac arrest”. On May 30, 2019, Jigar’s daughter Mahi suffered an epileptic attack and died. A postmortem was conducted five days after being buried, and the report did not point to definite poisoning.

During the trial it was established that Kinnariben had purchased potassium cyanide tablets in March 2019 and in her confessional video she had admitted to slipping the tablet while Mahi was sleeping.

The purported motive ascertained was that Kinnariben would feel insulted and frustrated at home with everyday quarrels. The accused would gamble, could not get along with her sister-in-law, as was also attested to by Bhumi. Kinnariben’s boyfriend also deposed that Kinnariben would force him to earn more.