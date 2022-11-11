scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Denied BJP ticket, Gujarat MLA Kesarisinh Solanki joins AAP

In a post on Twitter, AAP state president Gopal Italia welcomed Kesarisinh Solanki, who is an OBC leader, to the party.

AAP state president Gopal Italia welcomes Kesarisinh Solanki, who is an OBC leader, to the party. (Photo: Twitter/@Gopal_Italia)

Denied a ticket by the BJP, Kesarisinh Solanki, the sitting MLA of Matar Assembly constituency in Gujarat’s Kheda district, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday.

AAP state president Gopal Italia welcomed Solanki, who is an OBC leader, to the party and announced the same in a Twitter post. The AAP has, however, fielded Mahipatsinh Chauhan in the Matar seat.

Solanki was one of the 38 MLAs dropped when the BJP declared its list of 160 candidates on Thursday. The ticket for Matar was given to Kalpeshbhai Parmar.

Kesarisinh Solanki had fought the 2017 Assembly elections from Matar as a BJP candidate. He had won the seat by a margin of 2,406 votes (1.45%) against Congress candidate Sanjay Patel.

A two-time MLA, Solanki faces allegations of instigating the police to beat up four to five people accused in an incident of garba-related violence in Kheda district’s Undhela village on October 3. The accused in the case have alleged that Solanki arrived in Undhela during the violence and instructed the villagers to “set these people straight”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates

The incident happened just two days after Solanki was acquitted by a sessions court in the Panchmahal district in a gambling case of July 2021. In May this year, a trial court had sentenced Solanki and 25 others, including seven women, for gambling following a police raid at a resort in Shivrajpur village.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 01:24:48 pm
Next Story

Flashback Friday: From Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon, divas keep it bright and bold

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement