Denial of permission to protest: Special police branch cannot claim exemption from disclosure of rules, says Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the Ahmedabad police commissioner to publish all the rules and orders framed under Section 33 of the Gujarat Police (GP) Act, the provision which grants the police powers to make rules for regulation of traffic and preservation of order in public places, with the provision cited for denial of permission for public assembly.

The court held that while the police authority is empowered to regulate the conduct of people assembling and taking out processions in accordance with the rules framed under Section 33 of the GP Act, at the same time, it is also mandated that such rules or orders be published as per Section 33 (6) of the Act, and both the provisions are required to be seen in the context of the RTI Act.

The direction comes in a 2020 petition filed by an Ahmedabad resident Swati Goswami, who in December 2019, was denied permission for a peaceful assembly to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, with the police citing grounds of law and order situation as well as traffic problems as reasons for denial for permission to protest.

Subsequently, Goswami had addressed an RTI request to the Ahmedabad City police commissioner, requesting a copy of the complete rules framed under Section 33 (1) (o) of the GP Act, which pertains to regulating the conduct of and behaviour or action of persons constituting assemblies and processions on or along the streets. Goswami had also sought information as to whether the rejection of permission was so done under any of the rules or regulations. Continuous imposition of CrPC Section 144 in Ahmedabad requires prior police permission for public assembly.

In March 2020, Goswami had received a reply that her request for information sought had been refused on the ground that the Special Branch, which decides the procedure of assemblies and processions, is exempted from such disclosure by way of a 2005 notification of the Gujarat government.

Challenging this denial of information before the Gujarat High Court as “grossly bad, illegal” and a violation of the principle of natural justice, Goswami, through her lawyer Bandish Soparkar, had pointed out before the high court that Section 4 (1)(b) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act also casts an obligation upon the public authorities to computerise and proactively publish 17 kinds of information, which includes the procedure followed in the decision-making process, the norms set by the authority or discharge of its functions, the rules, regulations, instructions, manuals and records held by the authority or under its control or used by its employees for discharging its functions. It was thus submitted by Soparkar that not publishing and proactively disclosing the rules and orders framed under Section 33(1) of the GP Act was in violation of Section 33(6) of the GP Act as well as Section 4 of the RTI Act.

Pronouncing the verdict on Tuesday, the court of Justice Biren Vaishnav held that the police cannot refuse to produce such rules or orders and that the rules and orders framed under Section 33 of the GP Act, which are held or under the control of the employees for discharging its functions, must be published on the website and made available and accessible to the public.

“Had the petitioner been supplied with the reasons and the rules under which she was denied permission to protest in 2019, she would have had access to the law of the land and to the decision-making process which could enable the petitioner to challenge such information. The stand of the government is that since the information is sensitive, inasmuch, as the Special Branch which gave feedback, is exempted from the (RTI) Act, is no ground to deny such information. What the authority seem to emphasise is that since the end of the information appears to be because the purpose of the protest was political, such information need not be provided, is in the opinion of this court, killing and smothering the very purpose of the Right to Information Act…,” the court observed in its verdict.

The court held that upon conjoint reading of provisions of the RTI Act, the petitioner is entitled to access such information and the respondent police are under a “legal duty to publish informations” as specified in Section 4(1)(b) of the Act and evidently, the petitioner is entitled to know the rules, so as to know the reasons by which the petitioner was denied permission “as in the absence of such knowledge, the petitioner will be handicapped in challenging such permission which will be a direct infringement of his fundamental right and a statutory right to know and access the law of the land which he violated.”