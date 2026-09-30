Dengue, viral fever outbreak, allege GNLU students, boycott classes

The student body confirmed that after assurances from the administration of meeting their demands, the protest was called off till the Wednesday meeting.

Alleging an outbreak of dengue and other infections due to unhygienic conditions on campus, students at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar, boycotted classes and sat on a dharna on Tuesday.

They claimed that 10 per cent of the university’s student population had contracted dengue and nearly 20 per cent had fallen sick.

The students demanded that the constitution of an independent monitoring committee, with ‘meaningful’ student representation and external experts, was necessary to monitor drinking-water quality, food safety, hostel sanitation, waste and sewage management, vector control, medical facilities, ambulance and emergency preparedness, and implementation of corrective measures.

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The campus has around 1100 students. The students submitted a representation to the administration on Tuesday, stating ‘increasing incidence of dengue and other severe illnesses on campus, the conditions in the halls of residence that have contributed to it, and the absence of a timely, preventive and clearly communicated institutional response’.