Dengue cases cloud Ekta parade as 21 BSF personnel test positive

A dengue infection scare has cast a shadow over the preparations for the National Unity Day parade at Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, with 21 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who arrived from Assam to participate in the October 31 event testing positive for the vector-borne disease.

The personnel, part of a 40-member contingent, began developing fever one after another, prompting medical investigations that confirmed the infections. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Ekta Nagar Trauma Centre, where doctors have been monitoring their condition closely for the past two days and testing blood samples daily. Their participation in the parade remains uncertain and will depend on their recovery.

Narmada Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) Dr J O Madhak told The Indian Express that the security personnel had tested positive for dengue during the mandatory “quarantine” period after arrival at Ekta Nagar.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Out of the 10,000 personnel who have arrived for the parade, we have been getting about five positive cases daily. So, since October 20, a total of 40 cases of dengue have been reported. We have created excellent medical facilities for them. We have one community health officer, 100-bed hospital in Ekta Nagar, and three physicians on duty round the clock. A special unit at SSG hospital in Vadodara is also designated for the personnel,” Madhak said.

He said that currently, out of a total of 75 cases of all medical issues reported, 10 personnel are under observation while two have been referred to SSG hospital in Vadodara for critical care for dengue. “Narmada district has the lowest cases of dengue as we have the topographical advantage due to the hilly region.. But since the personnel have arrived, sporadic cases have been reported. It is, however, not an epidemic or outbreak,” he said.

Sanitation works

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend the National Unity Day celebrations on October 30 and 31, the health department has intensified preventive measures across Ekta Nagar. Teams are identifying and destroying mosquito-breeding sites, while fogging, chlorination and sanitation drives are being carried out to contain the spread of the disease.

The administration has also put additional healthcare arrangements in place for the large number of personnel, workers and visitors expected for the celebrations. Mobile health units are providing free primary healthcare services to workers and employees involved in the preparations, while five motorcycle ambulance teams have been deployed to ensure rapid response and immediate medical assistance.

Story continues below this ad

The annual celebrations mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with the parade at the Statue of Unity the most important aspect of the celebrations.

Showers throughout the year at Ekta Nagar Rain Forest soon Ekta Nagar could add another major attraction to its tourism circuit, with the Rs 12-crore Rain Forest project near the Statue of Unity expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi on October 31.

Spread across 12 acres near the New Gora Bridge and Coconut Tree Garden, about 5 km from the Statue of Unity, the project is designed to recreate a forest environment with artificial rainfall throughout the year.

Twenty rain-gun towers will generate artificial showers, while waterfalls, bubble fountains and trees representing different states of India will add to the experience. The temperature will be maintained between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, allowing visitors to enjoy the simulated rain even during the summer.

Story continues below this ad

The project’s centrepiece is a circular glass walkway made from 132 panels of 35-mm-thick Korean glass, claimed to be the first of its kind in the world. The glass tower has a diameter of 22 metres and rises 11 metres from the ground to the skywalk.

The structure incorporates 35-mm-thick toughened laminated glass imported from Germany. The panels were cut and shaped in Ahmedabad before being transported to the site, where specialised cranes are being used to lift and position the curved sections.