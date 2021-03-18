Demonetised currency worth Rs 49.61 lakh seized from Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations were seized from Ahmedabad and Rajkot (File Photo)

Four years after demonetisation, old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations, worth Rs 49.61 lakh, were seized from Ahmedabad and Rajkot districts, the state government told the state Assembly Wednesday.

Between 2019 and 2020, a total of 9,753 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, and 85 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination were recovered from the two districts, the state government said in reply to Congress MLA Bhagabhai Barad. The highest such recovery has been made from Rajkot city where 7317 notes of Rs 500 denomination and Rs 38 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination were recovered.

All the recoveries made in Ahmedabad district has been from Ahmedabad city, where a total of 2,400 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination and 43 notes of Rs 1000 denomination were seized, it stated.

While nobody has been arrested in Ahmedabad in the cases, six persons have been arrested in Rajkot, the reply added.