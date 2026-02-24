Demolition Drive Continues: On Day 2, Rajkot civic body demolishes 367 more structures

With 1,486 of the properties across a 4.6-km area of Jangleshwar area of Rajkot city having been demolished after eviction of occupants, the remaining properties will be demolished on Wednesday morning, officials said. (Source: Express Photo)

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Tuesday continued its drive to demolish a large swathe of “illegal” encroachments on the Aji riverbed and the adjoining road, clearing 367 properties. This is in addition to the 1,119 properties that were completely or partially demolished on Monday, when the drive began.

With 1,486 of the properties across a 4.6-km area of Jangleshwar area of Rajkot city having been demolished after eviction of occupants, the remaining properties will be demolished on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The scope of the drive has also been expanded from an original target of 1,489 properties to 1,509 structures. At the end of the second day’s work at 6 pm on Tuesday, this still left 23 properties to be demolished.