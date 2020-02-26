‘Demographic changes’ to be blamed for Khambhat violence, says Jadeja

Police and fire department personnel try to douse the fire in a house in Khambhat on Sunday. (Express photo) Police and fire department personnel try to douse the fire in a house in Khambhat on Sunday. (Express photo)

In view of frequent communal clashes in Khambhat in Anand district, the BJP government in Gujarat has blamed local “demographic changes” for such incidents and decided to impose the Disturbed Areas Act in some parts of the town which is aimed at preventing distress sale of properties in communally-sensitive areas.

State Home Minister, Pradipsinh Jadeja told reporters in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, “Such clashes are happening because of demographic changes. As demanded by the people of Khambhat, the government has decided to start the process of imposing the Disturbed Areas Act in areas where such incidents are happening regularly. We have taken this decision to stop further changes in the local demography.”

When asked about the measures being taken to mitigate tension in Khambhat, Jadeja said an Additional DGP and two IGs are camping in the town. “We will not spare the culprits,” he added.

He said “anti-social elements” were involved in the incidents of arson and stone pelting in areas like Akbarpura, Lal Darwaja and Bhavsar Colony. “Some people are trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Khambhat. Till now, we have lodged four FIRs and arrested 47 persons,” the minister said.

The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and the Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991, commonly referred to as the Disturbed Areas Act, is aimed at preventing distress sale of properties in communally-sensitive areas.

Under this Act, permission of district collector is mandatory for the sale or transfer of property in the areas notified as “disturbed” to ensure that the sale was not out of any distress or compulsion, and to see that the seller had received a fair price. The said Act is currently in force in parts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, Kapadvanj, Anand and Godhra towns.

Senior police officials from the state, including state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, state Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Himanshu Shukla and other senior officials, reached Khambhat on Tuesday evening to take stock of the situation.

Interacting with the media, Jha said that an inquiry will be conducted against the senior officials of the district for their alleged negligence. SP Makrand Chauhan, DySP Reema Munshi and police inspector of Khambhat town police station, YR Chauhan, were transferred on Tuesday. “There have been repeated instances of violence in Khambhat, which clearly shows that there has been inefficiency on the part of the senior officials. As per government orders, the SP, DySP and PI have been transferred. An inquiry will be conducted into the matter.”

He further mentioned that he would interact with the people of the affected localities as the department is determined to curb any such further instances of violence. “I have discussed regarding the situation with my officials here and I wish to interact with the locals here as well. We are determined to put an end to the recurrent clashes here. We will make sure that strict action as per law are taken against the people who were on the forefront and even those who are responsible for instigating. The ATS team is also here for technical assistance,” Jha said.

Incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported from Akbarpur area on Sunday. Violence spilled over on Monday as well with fresh incidents of stone-pelting and attack on police personnel reported. According to police, more than 20 houses and as many vehicles were torched by mobs since Sunday in separate incidents of violence. Jadeja said those people arrested in the January clash and since been out of jails were behind the Sunday violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.