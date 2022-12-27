Demand up by 17 times, Ahmedabad health centres face vaccine shortage

WITH THE demand shooting up by nearly 17 times within less than a week, the government health authorities in Ahmedabad are staring at a Covid vaccine shortage which is not likely to be met before January 1.

On Tuesday, mock drill to check the Covid-19 preparedness of government health setups including hospitals and health centres was conducted as per the Centre’s directions.

In Ahmedabad, the mock drill was carried out in Asarwa and Sola civil hospitals, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run hospitals — SVP hospital, VS hospital, LG hospital, Shardaben hospital and Infectious Disease hospital, and all ten Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Sources in the health department said that from a daily dose of nearly 300 vaccine shots taken up by Ahmedabad residents, the demand has suddenly gone up to 5,000-6,000 in less than a week’s time.

“With a massive demand, the health centres in the city are facing a shortage of vaccine. The supply is not available and is not expected before January 1,” revealed a senior health official.

The demand is majorly for the booster dose.

According to the data maintained by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), around 92 per cent of the residents above 18 years have taken their second dose of vaccine.

Out of an estimated 51.60 lakh population above 18 years, over 47.16 lakh are already vaccinated with their second dose. On the other hand, only 22.5 per cent of the population is administered with the booster dose till December 25.

“Yesterday (Monday) we were communicated that a supply of 2 lakh Covaxin doses have been sanctioned for the state and this will be despatched soon,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health Manoj Aggarwal told The Indian Express.

In view of the surge in cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, the testing too increased by 2.5 times. In Ahmedabad, till last week 400 samples were tested. This has gone up to 1,000 testes-both RTPCR and RAT- as on Monday.

Of these, 100 testes are conducted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, following the Centre’s guidelines to conduct random sampling of 2 per cent at the airports on December 23.

From the state, since last week alone, around 60 samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), said ACS health Manoj Aggarwal adding that the results of these will take some time.

Also, as per the Centre’s directions, 100 per cent thermal screening is being done for those arrivng from abroad at Ahmedabad and Surat international airports .

However, the positivity rate for Ahmedabad city is below 1 per cent. As per the data recorded, the positivity rate during last one week ranges between 0.11 to 0.77 per cent. As on December 25, 16 active cases were reported from the city, all in home isolation.

On the severity of Omicron BF.7 and surge in cases ACS health Aggarwal said, “At present, Covid-19 experts are saying that it might not behave and spread the same way it did in China.”

The reason, he cited, was that most of the population in the country has been infected with Omicron during the third wave and that a wide vaccination coverage.

“Thirdly Indian genes are much different than Chinese or others because they get exposed to more types of infections. These point to the direction that effect of Omicron BF.7 may not be too serious and hospitalisation and long term Covid may be limited. At the same time we have to be alert,” he cautioned.

However, no directives have been issued to make face masks mandatory in the schools.

“Some schools are taking the lead by making it mandatory on their own that is a good sign,” Aggarwal said.