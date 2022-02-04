Demand for fresh elections: 31 members of Surat textile body dissent

The textile trading markets in Surat are witnessing an unrest, with some 31 dissenting members of the core organisation of textile traders — the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA), planning to form a committee to hold fresh elections.

The revolt started after state BJP president CR Paatil directed them to hold elections for a new body at a private meeting with textile traders a few days ago. The current executive body is contacting FOSTTA members to gather support and form a core committee to plan fresh elections.

FOSTTA, which has some 5,000 members, holds sway over textile traders across the country, including in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, where it sources labour force from or trades with.

There are 165 textile trading markets in Surat city that have over 65,000 textile trading shops from where the textile products are sent to markets across India. “The daily domestic turnover of Surat’s textile trading markets is around Rs 150 crore, while their annual turnover is around Rs 50,000 crore and exports are worth Rs 30,000 crore annually,” said Rangnath Sharda, FOSTTA spokesperson.

The movement for fresh elections in FOSTTA, started at a felicitation programme organised by the traders for Paatil, given his active role in deferring the central government’s decision to hike GST on textiles from five per cent to 12 per cent. At the meeting, Paatil appealed to the textile traders to form a new organisation so that their voices could be heard.

On his call, former FOSTTA president, Tarachand Kasat (BJP leader who once unsuccessfully contested municipal elections), started a movement for election in the organisation that has not been held for the past seven years.

The move is allegedly being resisted by the existing body with president Manoj Agrawal, secretary Champalal Bothra, spokesperson Rangnath Sharda and others.

Japan market on Ring Road came out in support of the call of Kasat, demanding fresh elections, and also issued a letter to FOSTTA mentioning that they will not abide by the body till fresh elections held and and a new commitee is formed. Tarachand Kasat and Lalit Sharma of Japan market have jointly formed the FOSTTA Action Committee, demanding fresh elections and are seeking support from textile traders.

On Thursday, five more markets came out in support of the call and issued similar letters. These markets are Good Luck Textile Market Association, Shree Mahalaxmi Market Association, Shree Saikrupa Market Association, New Lucky Textile Market Association and Sai Khati Textile Market.

Talking to The Indian Express, FOSTTA Action Committee president Lalit Sharma said, “In our letter sent to FOSTTA, we have demanded fresh elections in seven days, failing which we will form a 31-member committee comprising president and secretaries of different textile markets. They will seek support from other markets and will forcefully bring down members of the present body.”

Alleging that for the past seven years, FOSTTA president Manoj Agrawal and his team have been stalling elections with various excuses, Kasat said, “They are misusing their postition for personal gains. We are getting support from a large number of textile traders and presidents of different textile markets, for fresh elections. We will start an indefinite dharna opposite the FOSTTA office at JJ market from February 9.”

Agrawal, however, said that a commitee would be formed to discuss and plan for fresh elections. “There are 700 members of FOSTTA, who are president and secretaries of 165 textile markets in the city. They have the right to cast their votes and elect presidents and committee members. Today we called for a meeting of FOSTTA members and decided to form a core committee with one member from each market. We will call a meeting of the core committee to discuss and plan for fresh elections.”