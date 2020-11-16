Demand drops in Ahmedabad: Dry fruit-based sweets score over khoya this festive season

On Sunday, Kandoi said there was a more than 50 per cent drop in the demand for sweets this year due to the pandemic. (Representational Image)

Instead of regular khoya-based sweets, sweetmeat shop owners in Ahmedabad concentrated more dry fruit-based ones this Diwali with the latter finding favour among customers during the pandemic due to its higher nutritional value. Sweetmeat shops, however, saw more than 50 per cent drop in demand this season.

“Due to Covid-19, the demand for dry fruit-based sweets was much higher among customers instead of khoya-based ones. Anticipating this, we launched four different kinds of dry fruit-based sweets made from cashew, fig, date, and walnut among others,” said Kamlesh Kandoi, owner of Kandoi Bhogilal Mulchand, a popular sweetmeat shop in Ahmedabad.

Kandoi is also the president of Ahmedabad Mithai, Farsan, Dudh & Mawa Vepari Mahajan – an association of namkeen and sweetshop owners in Ahmedabad which has around 450 members.

On Sunday, Kandoi said there was a more than 50 per cent drop in the demand for sweets this year due to the pandemic. “We expected 30 per cent to 40 per cent business as compared to last year. However, in the last two days the demand for sweets has gone up,” he said.

Jay Sharma of Gwalia Sweets echoed Kandoi’s views. “Since dry fruit-based sweets will be nutritional and help to boost immunity, people preferred it over khoya-based sweets this year. It also has more shelf value too.” Sharma said demand for sweets had halved this year.

Jashvant Patel, a proprietor of Jai Hind Sweets, said, “We saw only around 40 per cent business during Diwali this year as compared to the last year. The demand has also gone down because many corporates have not placed bulk orders of sweets due to the financial losses they have incurred (due to coronavirus).”

