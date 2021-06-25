After 17 years, woman from Delhi held over murder of 4 in Ahmedabad ashram

According to police, gold and silver valuables worth Rs 10 lakh were also missing from the ashram site. (Representational image)

Seventeen years after four persons including a US citizen were killed in an ashram in Kadi town of Mehsana, the Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a 50-year-old woman from Delhi, who was allegedly hiding under a fake identity for around two decades, in connection with the case.

According to police, Rajkumari alias Disco alias Saroj, a resident of Ruchi Vihar in Vasant Kund of New Delhi, was held for the alleged murder of four persons on the night of April 2, 2004 at Mahakali Mata temple ashram at Utva village of Kadi town of Mehsana.

According to police, the victims – Chiman Patel (70), a US citizen and trustee of the temple, Sadhvi Mataji Samtanand Purnanand Saraswati (35), a sadhvi appointed at the temple, and Mohan Luhar (45) and Karman Patel (30), two ‘sewaks’ (caretakers) of the sadhvi — were found dead at the temple site on April 3 morning back in 2004.

According to police, gold and silver valuables worth Rs 10 lakh were also missing from the ashram site.

“While Chiman’s body was found at the ashram office with his throat slit, the body of Sadhvi was found in the bathroom while the bodies of two sewaks were found in a closed bathroom. Back then, police had found that there was a couple living in the ashram, wherein the husband’s name was Mahendrasinh and wife’s name was Rajkumari. The couple was absconding and the Gujarat government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on any information of their whereabouts,” said a police officer of Ahmedabad DCB.

According to police, the male accused had given his fake name as Mahedrasinh while his real name was Govind Singh Yadav.

“Around ten months ago, in August 2020, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Govind from Delhi but his wife managed to evade arrest and started living under a fake identity. Recently, we received an input that the accused woman had started living in the Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi by changing her appearance. By keeping a watch, we managed to arrest the accused and bring her back to Ahmedabad,” said the official.

According to police, both Govind and Rajkumari belonged to a village in Simthara of Madhya Pradesh and back in 2003, the duo had eloped and came to Gujarat.

“The duo changed their names and started living in different places in Gujarat. Twenty days before the murders, the duo had started living in the ashram in Kadi. After the murder, the couple took valuables worth Rs 10 lakh and fled to Jaipur in Rajasthan then Jhansi and Orai in UP and then started living in Delhi as daily wage labourers. Govind changed his name to Mahendrasinh and started working as a contractor while Rajkumari changed her name to Saroj and started running a tea stall in Delhi. The accused will be handed over to Mehsana police,” said the officer.