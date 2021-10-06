Delhi resident held from Ahmedabad for stealing diamonds, gold

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a 26-year-old Delhi resident from Ahmedabad for allegedly stealing diamonds and gold jewellery worth lakhs from a Surat-based diamond firm.

According to police, Bharat Rajput, a resident of Karol Bagh in New Delhi and native of Banaskantha, has been accused of stealing diamonds and gold jewellery from the safe vault of Sanskar Diamond Firm in Karolbagh of New Delhi.

Police have seized six diamonds and five gold earrings worth Rs 30 lakh from the accused, however, they believe that the accused has sold most of the valuables he had stolen.

“The accused was working in a Surat-based diamond firm that had a safe vault in Karol Bagh for its Delhi business. The accused was entrusted with the transactions of the vault. A year ago, Bharat started a diamond venture in Surat on his own without the knowledge of his employers. However, he suffered great loss and faced a huge debt. He then stole diamonds and gold from the safe vault of his employer and sold them for his personal gain,” said a DCB official.