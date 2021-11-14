Delhi Police, NFSU to hold hackathon event in Delhi

The Delhi Police in collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in New Delhi is organising a “Hackathon and Innovation Challenge 2021”, inviting start-ups and teams from academia to present solutions to traffic blind spots and street crimes in the national capital using artificial intelligence.

According to officials of NFSU Gandhinagar, its off-campus institute in Rohini, New Delhi, hosting the Hackathon and Innovation Campaign in collaboration with Delhi Police and Invest India-National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.

The registration for the event started from November 12 and the last date of submission is November 29, 2021. The winners will be declared on December 13 this year, who will win Rs 1 lakh cash prize along with funding for their start-up.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an official of the NFSU Delhi campus said, “The teams address problems on use of artificial intelligence (AI), locating and creating a SIM box type of infrastructure being used in Voice Over Internet Protocols (VOIP) calls, use of network jammers for phones in prisons and solution to capture images of low light number plates of vehicles moving above the speed of 80 miles per hour.”

According to NFSU officials, private or public limited start-ups and teams from academia and industry not registered as a company are eligible to apply for the event. However, the unregistered teams must get themselves registered as start-ups before they reach stage 2.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official of Delhi Police confirmed that the event is being organised by the technical cell of the Delhi Police.