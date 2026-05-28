Delhi man uses AI tools to morph pictures, videos of Gujarat woman, uploads them on social media, held

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old man from Delhi attempted to befriend a 24-year-old woman associated with a religious sect in Ahmedabad through social media. When she did not respond to his advances, he downloaded the photos from her social media and morphed her pictures using free AI tools.

“He has created more than 100 AI-morphed photographs of the woman and then uploaded the obscene pictures on 8-10 fake social media accounts he made in her name,” said officials of the Cybercrime Branch of Ahmedabad City Police. The accused, Sumit Nemchand Sharma, (27), who was working as part of religious rituals (Karmakand) in Delhi, has been arrested, police said Thursday based on the woman’s complaint.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that an unknown person had stalked her from December 2025 to April 2026, created at least three separate fake Instagram IDs and a YouTube channel in her name and uploaded obscene morphed photos of herself and her mother. Based on the complaint, the person was booked in an FIR on April 6.

Inspector M H Bhetariya and her team used technical analysis and human intelligence to identify the accused. A month-and-a-half later, the team apprehended Sharma from his home in Delhi.

A statement from the Cybercrime Branch said, “The accused contacted the complainant through Instagram and engaged in religious conversations. The accused asked the complainant to develop a friendship with him, but the complainant refused. The accused stalked the complainant through the internet and created three different fake Instagram IDs in the complainant’s name. He used the complainant’s photograph as the profile picture of these fake Instagram IDs. He also created a YouTube channel in the complainant’s name and used her photograph as the profile picture. On these fake IDs created on both social media platforms, the accused downloaded photographs of the complainant and her mother from the complainant’s Instagram ID.”

The statement said, “He then searched “AI Remove Clothes” on Google and uploaded these photographs on various websites. Using AI tools, he created morphed nude photographs and nude videos and uploaded them on these fake IDs. He also wrote obscene text and mentally harassed the complainant.”

“The accused, Sumit Nemchand Sharma, is a resident of Delhi. He creates videos giving religious sermons and uploads them on different social media platforms. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had created 8 to 10 fake social media accounts in the complainant’s name on various social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. It was also revealed that the accused had used different websites to create more than 100 AI-morphed photographs of the complainant.”