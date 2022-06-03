scorecardresearch
Delhi Education Minister Sisodia to visit Vadodara today

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 3, 2022 3:20:15 am
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will Friday visit Vadodara to attend an education event by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where he will interact with teachers, principals, students and parents of various schools in the city.

Sisodia will attend the event titled “Shikshan Samvad”, an education-related townhall at Hotel Grand Tulip in Vadodara.

The AAP also said that Sisodia would be attending an exhibition put up at the hotel venue by the party comparing the “state of government schools in Delhi and Gujarat.”

Sisodia’s visit is scheduled at a time when the state Assembly elections are slated later this year with the AAP increasingly emerging as a third front.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia said, “To send a message that revolutionary change is required in the education system of Gujarat, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia will be visiting Vadodara on Friday,” said Italia.

“The manner in which the AAP, under the leadership of Sisodia, improved the academic quality of schools in Delhi and made top-class schools ensuring Delhi becomes an example for the country, he wishes to do the same for Gujarat,” added Italia.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the poor state of education system in Gujarat, he said, “Recently, around 100 students did a dharna at the collector’s office in Surat demanding admission to Class 9. It is so shameful that even in 2022, such things are happening. What message are we giving to the world?” said Italia.

