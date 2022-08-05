scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Delhi CM Kejriwal to arrive in Gujarat tomorrow, likely to announce AAP third “guarantee”

Arvind Kejriwal during his two-day tour will hold discussions with business communities in Jamnagar on topics such as GST and lax economy. He will hold a massive public rally at Bodeli, Chhota Udepur on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: August 5, 2022 6:25:03 pm
Arvind Kejriwal at a townhall meeting in Rajkot on Tuesday. (Express photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour in Gujarat this weekend, where he is expected to announce the third “guarantee” of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chhota Udepur, a tribal belt, months ahead of the assembly elections.

According to AAP functionaries in Gujarat, Kejriwal who is also national convenor of AAP is expected to arrive in Jamnagar Saturday afternoon to attend an event at the Town Hall with the business community. Later, he will reach Vadodara for a night stay. On Sunday noon, he will hold a rally at a public venue in Bodeli of Chhota Udepur.

After making claims of giving “free electricity” and “employment guarantee” if chosen to power in Gujarat, Kejriwal is expected to make a third such announcement in Chhota Udepur. This will be the eighth visit of Kejriwal to Gujarat in the past four months, as his party is gearing up to form a third alternative space in Gujarat politics.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Isudan Gadhvi, national joint secretary, of AAP said, “Arvind Kejriwal will attend an event where he will hold discussions with representatives of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and business communities in Jamnagar Saturday on topics such as GST and lax economy. He will then spend the night in Vadodara. The next day he will address a massive rally in Bodeli where a third guarantee will be announced which is especially for the underprivileged sections of Gujarat.'”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
More from Ahmedabad

When asked about the recent free ‘revdi’ (freebie) jibe used by the BJP against AAP, Gadhvi said, “They are trying to insult Gujaratis by referring to it as free ‘revdi’. It is public money which is going back to them.'”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:18:49 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Coomi Kapoor writes

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?

China suspends climate, military talks with US
After Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China suspends climate, military talks with US

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
ICYMI

Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?

Premium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
ICYMI

Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement