Delhi CM Kejriwal to arrive in Gujarat tomorrow, likely to announce AAP third “guarantee”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day tour in Gujarat this weekend, where he is expected to announce the third “guarantee” of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chhota Udepur, a tribal belt, months ahead of the assembly elections.

According to AAP functionaries in Gujarat, Kejriwal who is also national convenor of AAP is expected to arrive in Jamnagar Saturday afternoon to attend an event at the Town Hall with the business community. Later, he will reach Vadodara for a night stay. On Sunday noon, he will hold a rally at a public venue in Bodeli of Chhota Udepur.

After making claims of giving “free electricity” and “employment guarantee” if chosen to power in Gujarat, Kejriwal is expected to make a third such announcement in Chhota Udepur. This will be the eighth visit of Kejriwal to Gujarat in the past four months, as his party is gearing up to form a third alternative space in Gujarat politics.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Isudan Gadhvi, national joint secretary, of AAP said, “Arvind Kejriwal will attend an event where he will hold discussions with representatives of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and business communities in Jamnagar Saturday on topics such as GST and lax economy. He will then spend the night in Vadodara. The next day he will address a massive rally in Bodeli where a third guarantee will be announced which is especially for the underprivileged sections of Gujarat.'”

When asked about the recent free ‘revdi’ (freebie) jibe used by the BJP against AAP, Gadhvi said, “They are trying to insult Gujaratis by referring to it as free ‘revdi’. It is public money which is going back to them.'”