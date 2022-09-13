Congress is finished, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said that the Congress is “finished” and that the AAP will be contesting “all seats” in Gujarat in the Assembly elections due later this year.

Responding to media queries if his visit on Monday evening to dine at an autorickshaw driver’s residence at Ghatlodia was strategically intentional given that the area falls under the constituency of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and is also part of the Lok Sabha constituency of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said, “It was not planned, these leaders too should be visiting them.”

Addressing the kerfuffle on Kejriwal being briefly stopped by police owing to “security protocol” enroute to the residence of the driver – Vikram Dantani – Monday evening, Kejriwal said, “Can a state’s police say they won’t give security if I go in an autorickshaw? Their motive was not to give security or not, it was to stop me from going amid the public. Ultimately, I went and they gave me security.”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal appealed to the police officers “to stop taking wrong orders” from the government.

“I saw this yesterday too when I was stopped (from going to Dantani’s residence in an auto)…the one who stopped me yesterday, it was not his fault, he was being ordered from the top, on the phone. I say, stop taking their wrong orders,” said Kejriwal, while emphasising that he was the first one to raise the issue of pay grade of police personnel.

Videos circulated by the AAP on Monday showed Kejriwal refusing the Gujarat police security and asking the police personnel to “protect your Chief Minister and your ministers”.

“This protocol is what is making Gujarat’s public miffed at its leaders. Ask your leaders to break the protocol and go amid the public. We don’t want your security, why are you forcing it on us? You have kept us confined… I want to go amid the public. You give your security to the ministers, I’m the public’s man. You can’t arrest me. This is an arrest. You are not letting me go in an auto. You are confining me,” he was heard saying.

More promises in Gujarat

Meanwhile, making further promises, Kejriwal stated that if the party is elected to power in Gujarat, it will make door-step delivery of services, make the state “corruption-free” and allow for “fear-free administration”. Exemplifying the prevalence of illicit businesses such as the recent spurious liquor case at Botad and Ahmedabad, Kejriwal further guaranteed that he will shut down illicit businesses, put an end to paper leaks and reopen cases from the past 10 years, probe them and send the “masterminds to jail”, recover money lost to scams and “investigate scams during their (BJP) tenure and send the guilty to jail”.