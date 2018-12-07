Delay in filing chargesheet deliberate: Congress on 22 AMC officials accused of corruption

The Congress has alleged that the delay in filing a vigilance chargesheet against 22 officials, accused of professional misconduct, in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is to help them in getting an appointment to higher posts. Interview for these posts is scheduled for Friday.

The accused officials are facing charges in the IOC duplicate billing scam and damage to roads.

Congress leader Dinesh Sharma on Thursday said that the probe against the accused officials is ongoing but no chargesheet has been filed. He said that if the chargesheet is not filed now, the department will consider them eligible for interview and appointment to higher posts, like that of the city engineer. He said that show cause notices were issued to these officials for alleged irregularities but no action has been taken.

These officials, he said, are among the 25 candidates scheduled to appear for the interview Friday.