Delay in admitting COVID patient: Hospital fined Rs 77 lakh, FIR against authorities

The AMC had also issued a show-cause notice to the hospital on May 22 for not reserving 50 per cent of its beds for AMC-referred patients, despite signing an MoU with the local body. (Representational) The AMC had also issued a show-cause notice to the hospital on May 22 for not reserving 50 per cent of its beds for AMC-referred patients, despite signing an MoU with the local body. (Representational)

Nearly a week after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had issued a show-cause notice to 32 board of management members and trustees of Rajasthan Hospital in Shahibaug, for delay in admitting a Covid-19 patient, resulting in his death, the urban local body on Saturday registered an FIR against the hospital board of management members and trustees while also imposing a penalty of Rs 77 lakh.

The move comes following a Gujarat High Court order of Friday where the court had noted of the negligence in Covid-19 patient management that had transpired on June 18, while shifting to Rajasthan Hospital in need of a ventilator. The patient was kept waiting, leading to his death. While the court had noted the show-cause notice issued by AMC on June 22, seeking the hospital authorities’ explanation, the order also observed, “…but this is not a case in which mere explanation would suffice.”

To this effect, the court order directed the concerned authority “to take strictest of the action against the responsible persons at the Rajasthan Hospital in accordance with law at the earliest.”

The AMC registered the FIR at the Shahibaug police station against eight board of management members of the hospital, including the chairperson as well as against 18 trustees of the hospital. The 26 hospital authorities have been booked under IPC sections, 304-A (causing death by negligence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Further, invoking provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the AMC penalised the hospital trust with Rs 25 lakh while the 26 accused hospital members were imposed with a fine of Rs 2 lakh each – amounting to Rs 77 lakh.

The AMC had also issued a show-cause notice to the hospital on May 22 for not reserving 50 per cent of its beds for AMC-referred patients, despite signing an MoU with the local body. Rajasthan Hospital is one of the private and corporate-run hospitals among the list of 42 hospitals requisitioned by the AMC on May 16.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd