Deficit monsoon: Government orders survey to expand ‘scarcity-hit’ list

Vijay Rupani Vijay Rupani

After declaring 16 talukas spread over four districts as scarcity-affected on October 1, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed the Revenue Department to carry out a survey to assess possibilities of including other talukas which have received marginally higher rain than 125 cm during this monsoon season.

As per an official release, 10 talukas of Kutch, four of Banaskantha and one each of Patan and Ahmedabad districts were declared scarcity-hit on October 1 as these talukas had received a rainfall of less than 125 cm this monsoon.

“As per the laid rules, talukas that get rain less than 125 cm are declared as scarcity-affected. And accordingly, we have already declared 16 talukas as scarcity-hit. However, we keep on getting demands from various quarters seeking relief of scarcity-affected areas. And so, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked us to do a survey of areas that have got rain marginally higher than the mandatory 125 cm, like 140 cm or 150 cm, and see if they can be given reliefs. So, we will be doing that survey and give a report to the Chief Minister shortly,” Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel told The Indian Express.

“The CM will then take appropriate decision on that,” he added.

Once declared scarcity-hit, the government make arrangements of fodder and water for farmers in the area as well as employment opportunities there.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App