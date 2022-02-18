Defexpo 2022 India-Africa ministers’ meet from March 10

The second edition of the India-Africa Defence Ministers Conclave, will be one of the highlights of the 12th edition of biennial defence exhibition — Defexpo 2022, which will be held from March 10 to 13, at three different venues in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The first edition of the conclave involving African countries was held at Lucknow during the last DEFEXPO in 2020 where defence ministers and 154 delegates from 14 African countries participated. The second edition is expected to strengthen the defence cooperation between India and African nations.

Collaborations and joint ventures in defence equipment, software, digital defence, provisioning of defemce equipment, spares and their maintainance will be also explored.

During the four-day event, being held for the first time in Gujarat, defence manufacturers will exhibit their wares at the Helipad Exhibition Centre at Gandhinagar.

On March 10, the inaugural function will be held at Mahatma Mandir. This will be followed by seminars at the same venue. Live demonstrations will be held by all the services, defence Public Sector Undertakings and industry to showcase land, naval, air and homeland security systems, at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Foreign defence manufacturers, including Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Northop Grumman Corporation, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, among others have taken up space at the helipad grounds for their respective exhibits.

A total of 842 exhibitors who have registered for the event. Over 1000 exhibitors from 70 countries are expected to participate during the event. Indian players in defence sector like Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, Adani Defence System and Technologies Ltd Kalyani Group, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd, Avadi, Chennai, Advanced Weapoms and Equipment India Ltd, Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. are among those who will display their products at the exhibition that will have a “India pavilion” and a “Gujarat pavilion.”

DRDO, Brahmos Aerospace, IAF and Navy will also have their own exhibits. While March 10 to 11will be business days, the exhibition will be thrown open to public on March 12 and 13.

The Def-Expo 2022 with the theme “India-The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub” will also feature a “Bandhan ceremony” where a number of MoUs are expected to be signed. The event will be held in a hybrid mode, where attendees can also join virtually and participate in seminars, B2B meetings and view products.