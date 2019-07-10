Defamation suits: Two courts in Ahmedabad serve summons to Rahul Gandhi in separate cases

An Ahmedabad metropolitan court and a Surat district court on Tuesday issued two separate summons to Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in two defamation suits filed against him.

The Ahmedabad court summons, which was originally for July 9, was reissued Tuesday as Gandhi was not served the summons. Now, he has been asked to appear before it on August 9 in connection with a suit filed against him for calling BJP chief Amit Shah a “murder accused”. Meanwhile, the Surat court has asked Gandhi to be present himself on July 16 over a complaint that he defamed the Modi community when he compared Prime Minister Modi to economic offenders Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, and asked, in a public meeting in Karnataka in April, “Why all chors (thieves) have the surname Modi”.

The complaint in the Ahmedabad court was filed by a BJP corporator, while the petitioner in the Surat case is Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA from Surat West and president of the Surat Modhvanik Samast Panch whose members include people of the Modi community.

The Ahmedabad court had on May 1 summoned Gandhi on July 9 with the direction that the summons notice be served through the Parliament Speaker. Advocate Ajit Jadeja, representing the complainant, an active BJP member and Khadia ward corporator Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt, said, “The summons was not served, following which we moved an application to reissue summons, as is the procedure.” The advocate said the summons will be served directly this time.

In his complaint, Brahmbhatt accused Gandhi of making defamatory statements against Shah in his April 23 speech in Jabalpur when the then Congress president (Gandhi subsequently tendered his resignation from the party chief’s post on July 3), allegedly said, “Murder accused BJP chief Amit Shah, wah, kya shaan hai.”

The complainant said that the allegation that Shah was a murder accused was not only “defamatory but is also false, because Amit Shah had been discharged honourably by the CBI court in January 2015,” in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

Earlier in May, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate D S Dabhi conducted an inquiry under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code and ruled that prima facie Rahul Gandhi had defamed the BJP party and party chief Amit Shah.

The Surat district chief judicial magistrate court received Purnesh Modi’s complaint on April 15. In his complaint, Purnesh Modi said, “With ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had addressed public meeting near Bangalore in Karnataka April 13. He had given the nickname ‘chor’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and compared him with economic offenders like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.”

News reports of Gandhi’s speech had been published in local newspaper in Karnataka on April 14 with Gandhi’s statement in the headlines.”

The court verified the complaint and fixed the hearing for April 22. Purnesh Modi also recorded his statements in court.

Talking to The Indian Express, Purnesh Modi said, “Our lawyer informed us that the Surat district court has issued summons to Rahul Gandhi, and it is good. He had used defamatory language on our caste Modi. Now, we will see what will happen on July 16, whether Rahul Gandhi will appear in court or

Meanwhile, in April, another magistrate’s court in Ahmedabad had issued summons to Gandhi and Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a criminal defamation suit filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman. Amit Shah is a director of the bank. The suit alleged that the Congress leaders had claimed that the bank was involved in a scam to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in November 2016. Gandhi is expected to appear before the court on Friday, July 12