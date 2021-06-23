Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear before Surat court on Thursday

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear before a magistrate’s court in Surat on Thursday to record his statement in a criminal defamation suit filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

The Wayanad MP will appear before the Chief judicial magistrate court of A N Dave to recording his statement in the defamation suit filed over his “Modi surname remark”.

The case pertains to his remarks at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

During the rally, Rahul had said, “Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi?”

In his complaint lodged on April 16, Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi had alleged that Rahul Gandhi had defamed the entire Modi community with his remarks.

Rahul’s lawyer Kirit Panwala told The Indian Express, “The statements of all the six witnesses in this case had been examined and arguments were concluded on the evidence put forward before the court. Now the next step of the court is to know what Rahul Gandhi wanted to say on the evidence.”

He added, “We have not submitted an application before the court for his exemption from the further statement procedures.”

Rahul had earlier appeared before the Surat district court on October 11, 2019 in connection with the case and had pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Sources said that Gujarat Congress leaders including Paresh Dhanani and Amit Chawda have camped in Surat city on Wednesday to oversee the security measures ahead of Rahul’s arrival.