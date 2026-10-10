Congress veteran Deepak Babaria dies; Rahul Gandhi says ‘irreplaceable loss’

Known as a 'behind-the-scenes' man, Deepak Babaria had been with the Congress since the 1970s and never held an elected position. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepak Babaria died at a hospital in Ahmedabad after a prolonged illness, party leaders said on Saturday. He was 75.

An organisational leader seen as a close confidant of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Babaria served as the party’s general secretary in charge of Haryana and Delhi in 2023.

Rahul Gandhi described Babaria’s death as “extremely heartbreaking” and said his passing was an “irreplaceable loss” to the party. In a post on X, he said, “His dedication to the organization and his contribution to strengthening the party will always be remembered. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to his family members, colleagues, and supporters. Heartfelt tribute and salutations to Deepak ji.”