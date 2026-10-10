Congress veteran Deepak Babaria dies; Rahul Gandhi says ‘irreplaceable loss’

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Senior Congress leader and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepak Babaria died at a hospital in Ahmedabad after a prolonged illness, party leaders said on Saturday. He was 75.
An organisational leader seen as a close confidant of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Babaria served as the party’s general secretary in charge of Haryana and Delhi in 2023.
Rahul Gandhi described Babaria’s death as “extremely heartbreaking” and said his passing was an “irreplaceable loss” to the party. In a post on X, he said, “His dedication to the organization and his contribution to strengthening the party will always be remembered. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to his family members, colleagues, and supporters. Heartfelt tribute and salutations to Deepak ji.”
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled his death. “Deepak ji was a dedicated soldier of the Congress Party and its ideology. His departure is an irreparable loss to the Congress family. Heartfelt tribute,” she said in a post on X. Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, also paid tribute to Babaria on X. “In this hour of grief, we all stand with the bereaved family,” he said.
Babaria was the Congress’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh when the party won the Assembly elections in 2018, bringing Kamal Nath back to power as chief minister. “Such was his nature that after the victory, he told Rahul Gandhi, ‘Now please free me from all responsibilities’,” Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress spokesperson, said.
Considered a strategist for the party, Babaria was involved in creating its election manifestos, especially in Gujarat.
In 2024, he was one of the observers tasked with deciding who would be chief minister after Congress won the Karnataka assembly election.
Known as a “behind-the-scenes” man, Babaria had been with the Congress since the 1970s and never held an elected position. In 2020, he suffered a brain stroke but was back in action after his recovery.
Based in Ahmedabad, Babaria had been admitted to Jivraj Mehta hospital in recent days. He was a chemical engineer by profession and is survived by two daughters, one of whom is settled in the US, said Doshi.
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