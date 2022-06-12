Dedicated Freight Corridor: Contracts awarded for Rs 18,000 cr, 100-km stretch commissioned

Contracts worth Rs 18,000 crore have already been awarded for the construction of Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) in Gujarat, and a 100 kilometers stretch has already been commissioned, said officials of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) on Saturday.

DFCCIL is a special purpose vehicle set up under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways.

DFCCIL’s Rs 18,000 crore investment “includes major civil, electrical and Signal and telecommunications contracts worth Rs 14,000 crore and ROB (Road Over Bridges) contracts worth Rs 4,500 crore,” said Niraj Verma, Group General Manager, DFCCIL.

“The total length of DFC in Gujarat is 565 kilometers of which about one-fifth of the route has been constructed and commissioned from New SriAmirgardagh till New Mehsana. About 52 trains are running of which approximately 20 trains ply towards Gandhidham and 10 trains from Pipavav,” Verma added.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

These are dedicated tracks for operating freight trains and run almost parallel to the Indian Railways at many places in the state. The first trail on the DFC in Gujarat was successfully conducted between New Palanpur and New Mehsana stations in May, 2022.

A total of 2,578 hectares have been acquired for the project and Rs 1,955 crore has been paid to 9,342 Project Affected Families as compensation in Gujarat.

The route of DFC passes through 12 districts including Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.