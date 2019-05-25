Decoding the Wins & Loses All 8 Cong MLAs who fought Lok Sabha polls trailed behind BJP in their Assembly seats

As the results were finalised for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, it became evident that the Opposition Congress, which failed to win a single seat from the state for the second consecutive general elections, trailed even in those Assembly segments whose MLAs were fielded by the party to contest for the Lok Sabha elections.

Each of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is constituted of seven Assembly seats.

Congress had fielded eight of its sitting MLAs in this Lok Sabha elections. They are Leader of Opposition and Amreli MLA Paresh Dhanani from Amreli Lok Sabha seat, Gandhinagar North MLA C J Chavda from Gandhinagar, Dhoraji MLA Lalit Vasoya from Porbandar, Una MLA Punja Vansh from Junagadh, Tankara MLA Lalit Kagathara from Rajkot, Modasa MLA Rajendra Thakor from Sabarkantha, Limbdi MLA Soma Patel from Surendranagar, and Kaprada MLA Jitu Chaudhary from Valsad.

Notably, all the eight sitting Congress MLAs trailed against BJP candidates in their respective Assembly seats as well.

Dhanani trailed by close to 14,000 votes to BJP’s Naran Kachhadiya in Amreli Assembly segment. In 2017, Dhanani had won from Amreli Assembly seat by margin of over 12,000 votes.

Similarly, C J Chavda, who lost to BJP president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by over 5.57 lakh votes, trailed by close to 31,000 in Gandhinagar (North) Assembly seat from where Chavda had won in 2017 by 4,774 votes.

Two years ago, Lalit Vasoya had won from Dhoraji Assembly seat by a margin of over 25,000 votes. But in this Lok Sabha election in Porbandar, he trailed behind BJP candidate Ramesh Dhaduk by 4,110 votes in the Dhoraji Assembly segment.

Similarly, Punja Vansh trailed by 28,323 votes in Una Assembly segment, Kagathara by 15,823 votes in Tankara segment, Rajendra Thakor by 43,106 votes in Modasa, Soma Patel by 32,477 votes in Limdi, and Jitu Chaudhary trailed by 31,686 votes in Kaprada.

On the other hand, the four sitting BJP MLAs, who were fielded by the party in this Lok Sabha election, managed to held on to their leads in their respective Assembly segments.

For example, Tharad MLA Parbat Patel, who contested from Banaskantha Parliamentary constituency, made a record lead of 67,085 votes over his Congress rival in his Assembly segment.

Similarly, Lunavada MLA Ratansinh Rathod, who contested from Panchamahal, and Kheralu MLA Bharatsinh Dabhi, who contested from Patan, also maintained massive leads over their Congress rivals in their respective Assembly segments.

BJP MLA from Amraiwadi Hasmukh Patel was fielded by his party from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. His Amraiwadi Assembly segment, however, falls under Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha seat. The BJP candidate from Ahmedabad West, Kirit Solanki, got a lead of 89,772 votes from Amraiwadi Assembly.