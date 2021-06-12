Decision on rath yatra to be taken after talks between Gujarat govt and temple trustees, says Jadeja

2020 marked the first time in 143 years that the historic 143rd Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession was cancelled in Ahmedabad by a stay order from the Gujarat High Court during the first wave of pandemic. (Representative Image)

State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja visited the Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur of old city Ahmedabad on Friday morning, the day all religious places in Gujarat opened, and said that the decision to host the yearly Rath Yatra procession will be taken after keeping the situation of pandemic in consideration.

Traditionally, Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession is conducted on Ashaadi Beej diwas of Gujarati calendar i.e July 12 this year.

Jadeja arrived at the Lord Jagannath temple early morning on Friday to seek blessings on the occasion of his birthday and later met head priest Sant Dilip Dasji Maharaj and other trustees of the temple management.

2020 marked the first time in 143 years that the historic 143rd Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra procession was cancelled in Ahmedabad by a stay order from the Gujarat High Court during the first wave of pandemic.

On Thursday, the state government announced uplifting restrictions on religious places from Friday morning across the state after a dip in Covid-19 cases.

“After the cases dropped, the state government decided to open religious places for devotees across Gujarat with set protocols and guidelines. Today, I have also come to take blessings from Lord Jagannath. I spoke to the trustees, and the CM in the past has said that depending on the pandemic situation, the decision to host rath yatra procession will be taken after speaking to the chief priest and trustees of the temple management. The traditional ‘jalyatra’ will be conducted with set protocols (sic),” said Jadeja while addressing reporters.