Decade after 2 workers electrocuted to death, contractor sentenced to 1 year in jail

Ten years after two workers died after being electrocuted in a water tank at a construction site in Gandhinagar. a court in Gandhinagar held the labour contractor guilty of causing death by negligence and awarded him imprisonment

for one year.

On September 12, 2011, two persons, Vishwajit Mahato (24) and Satish Sardar (26), were electrocuted to death while they were taking bath in a water tank kept at an under construction site at Divya Jeevan infrastructure company in Kudasan area of Gandhinagar.



Police had filed an FIR against labour contractor Girish Kumar under IPC section 304A for causing death by negligence after electrical wires were found near the water tank.

On Tuesday, an additional sessions judge at the Gandhinagar court held Parmar guilty and awarded him one-year imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 4 lakh was also imposed, of which Rs 3.9 lakh will go to the kin of the deceased workers. ENS