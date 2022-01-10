Deaths due to inhalation of toxic gas in Surat Surat; PI, constable suspended, 14 others transferred

A police inspector and a constable of Surat’s Sachin GIDC police station were suspended as disciplinary action, days after six persons died and 23 others fell sick due to inhaling toxic gas from chemical waste being dumped from a tanker vehicle.

According to police, the Surat city police commissioner Ajay Tomar suspended PI JP Jadeja and police constable Vikramsinh attached with Sachin GIDC police station for “dereliction of duty.”

Additionally, police commissioner Tomar issued an order on Saturday transferring 14 police personnel of Sachin GIDC to administration and traffic police department.

The 14 police personnel include 9 assistant sub inspectors of police and 5 unarmed head constables who were attached with Sachin GIDC for a period of over two years.

“The following police personnel deployed under Surat city police unit have been transferred in the public interest(sic),” read the order by Tomar.

On the morning of January 6, around 3:45 am, six workers of Vishwa Prem Mill suffocated to death and 23 other workers were admitted to the civil hospital after a tanker allegedly dumped chemical waste illegally in a drain adjacent to the mill building.

As per officials, the chemical waste dumped in the drain resulted in a toxic gas formation which encompassed the compound of Vishwa Prem Mill where the workers were employed.

On January 8, police arrested four persons two transporters, a bank employee and a garage owner under sections of culpable homicide (IPC304), IPC 336, 337 and 338 for rash and negligent act endangering human lives IPC 284 for rash and negligent act involving poisonous substance, IPC 277 for voluntarily corrupt water of public spring or reservoir, IPC 278 for making atmosphere noxious to health and 120b for criminal conspiracy and sections of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.