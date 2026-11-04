Death row convict in 2024 rape-murder of minor in Gujarat dies of ‘heart attack’

NEARLY TWO years after a minor girl died at a Vadodara hospital following a sexual assault in Bharuch, a 36-year-old man on a death row for her rape and murder died at the same hospital on Monday.

The convict suffered a “heart attack” at Vadodara Central Jail on Monday and was taken to hospital, where he died during treatment, Vadodara Central Jail authorities said.

The case had sent shockwaves across Gujarat in December 2024, with the brutality of the crime drawing comparisons with the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The victim, the daughter of a migrant labourer family from Jharkhand, had gone missing on December 16. She was later found critically injured in an isolated area and admitted to hospital. She died on December 23.